Hush Hush: Juhi Chawla To Lead Her OTT Debut As An 'Influential Women Lobbyist'; Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is all set to make her OTT debut with Hush Hush, a series that is very strongly taken ahead by the cast and crew which is mainly led by women. In the show, Juhi Chawala will be seen playing the protagonist, Ishi Sangamitra, a powerful and dynamic lobbyist, surrounded by controversy.

While fans are eagerly waiting for Juhi’s OTT debut, it has now been revealed that the actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. She will be seen donning the hat of one of the most powerful women lobbyists. Juhi’s character Ishi, seems to navigate through her grim situation, thanks to her connections in the high offices and bureaucrats whilst she is holding on to some ‘dark secrets’ that could land her in trouble.

On the other hand, if we take a look into the real world there are many influential women lobbyists in Delhi who have shaped Indian politics. Some of the great examples of the same would be Rukhsana Sultan, who was known to be a very influential figure behind Sanjay Gandhi, Jaya Jaitly – who is known to have played a major role in the formation of the Janta Party, and very recently Niira Radia. As Juhi will also be seen taking up the character of a lobbyist, it would be interesting to watch how her character will be inspired by these big real-life Delhi lobbyists.

Hush Hush not only marks the digital debut of actress Juhi Chawla but of actress Ayesha Jhulka too. It is a crime drama that also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, and Karishma Tanna in key roles. The show is co-created by Abundantia Entertainment and critically acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra (Qarib Qarib Single, Sangharsh, Dushman). Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories can stream the series from September 22.

