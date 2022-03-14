Hussain and Manimegalai Share Video of Traditional Village Wedding. Check Here

Tamil television presenter and video jockey Manimegalai has shared a video of a marriage in a village on her YouTube channel Hussain Manimegalai.

The video features Manimegalai and her husband Hussain Manimegalai, who is a social media influencer and choreographer, showing the traditional rituals of marriage in a village. The video also showcases the emotional moments of families during the wedding ceremony.

The video has garnered more than one million views till now with nearly two thousand comments of netizens congratulating the couple a happy married life. Hussain and Manimegalai have also congratulated the bride Booma.

Here is the link to the video

The couple also regretted not being able to attend the wedding as they were busy shooting for Cooku with Comali.

The show includes the pairing of contestants with comedians who are amateur cooks. The TV show was first aired in November 2019 and is judged by Chefs Venkatesh Bhat and Damodharan.

Advertisement

Cooku with Comali has gained rapid popularity, particularly after the outbreak of the Covid-19. It ranks among the top Tamil reality television programs on television as well as on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manimegalai made her debut as a VJ on Sun TV and received significant acclaim for her vibrant personality. Gradually she became a part of Vijay TV and has carved a distinctive niche for her outstanding humour.

She also bagged the award for Best Anchor in 2016 by Human Integration Council and was felicitated by Governor of Tamil Nadu, Dr K Rosaiah at the award ceremony.

Hussain and Manimegalai also bagged the position of the second runner-up in the Tamil show Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai. Following this, Manimegalai appeared on numerous special shows on Vijay Television.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.