Hussain Kuwajerwala, Juhi Parmar Had A Kumkum Reunion, See Pic

Apart from Juhi and Hussain, actors Alka Kaushhal, Paritosh Sand and Shishir Sharma, who played pivotal roles in the show, are seen posing in the pictures.

IANS

Updated:September 13, 2019, 6:43 PM IST
Hussain Kuwajerwala, Juhi Parmar Had A Kumkum Reunion, See Pic
Actors Hussain Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar, who became household names playing Sumit and Kumkum on the television show Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, recently had a reunion bash along with the co-stars of the daily soap.

Hussain on Thursday took to Instagram and shared pictures of the reunion party. "A night of endless stories , memories, laughter ( as seen in the pictures ) , discussions about goof ups, what happened on and off screen , make-up room Gossip, gratitude for the endless love. We received from all of you and a lot more... A night we all wished didn't end. 'Kumkum'," he wrote.

Apart from Juhi and Hussain, actors Alka Kaushhal, Paritosh Sand and Shishir Sharma, who played pivotal roles in the show, are seen posing in the pictures.

Reviving old days, Juhi commented: "Epic night...Love this mad crazy family. Tedhi hai par meri hai wali family."

Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan , which premiered in 2002, ran for almost seven years.

