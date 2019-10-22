Hussain Kuwajerwala to Enter Bigg Boss 13 as Wild Card Contestant: Report

As eviction time has begun inside Bigg Boss 13 house, so has the probable names of wild card entrants. According to latest reports, TV actor Hussain Kuwajerwala will enter the show with Bhojpuri actor- singer Khesari Lal Yadav and evicted contestant Koena Mitra.

Read: Bigg Boss 13 Day 21 Written Updates: Paras Feels Salman is Picking on Him, Abu Malik Evicted

Read: Bhojpuri Actor Khesari Lal Yadav to be the First Wild Card Entry on Bigg Boss 13?

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Hussain and Khesari could be the possible new entrants through wild card entries, which will change the equation of the show going forward. Bollywood actress Koena Mitra, who was evicted from the house in the first week itself is also speculated to re-enter the show.

A Mumbai Mirror report had also reported about Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav making an entry into the show, and being the first Bhojpuri entrant of the season. His entry was also said to boost the audience from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Bigg Boss 13 has been full of known faces for this season, as compared to its previous one which had commoners as well. The clashing point of views, clashing personalities and overdose of drama can be seen brewing inside the house, much like in any other season of the show.

During recent eliminations, Paras Chhabra and Abu Malik were nominated for eviction. Later, host Salman Khan announced that Paras was safe and that it was Abu Malik who got eliminated.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.