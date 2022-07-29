Hybe and Ador's Girl Band NewJeans Creates History With Pre-Order Sales Ahead of Debut Album Release

The popularity of K-pop has grown tremendously due to bands like BTS, BigBang, EXO, BLACKPINK, and artists like PSY. Now, joining the bandwagon is HYBE labels and ADOR’s newly formed all-girl band NewJeans. Ever since the management agencies have made the K-pop group official, their popularity has only shown signs of growth, and the pre-album sales of the band’s debut album are a testimony to it.

NewJeans has already released the music videos for three singles from their upcoming album and netizens have showered only love on the new K-pop group. As per a report by Zoom TV Entertainment, the band’s self-titled debut album has earned the sale of about 444,000 pre-orders, which is the highest sale recorded by any girl band. It is deemed a positive figure for the group that debuted on Instagram just a week ago. The growing number of pre-orders is proof that music lovers are left quite intrigued by this newly formed all-girl band.

NewJeans have already dropped the music video for three singles namely, Hurt, Attention, and Hype Boy, of which Hurt was the latest one. Released on July 24, Hurt has garnered over 28 lakh views on YouTube. Meanwhile, the music video of Hybe Boy and Attention has earned over 27 lakh and 76 lakh views respectively.

Both the singles were released consecutively with just a gap of one day between them. The first single Attention made its way online on July 21 and just a day after on July 23 NewJeans released the music video of their second single. The lyrics of their music derive inspiration from modern concepts of life, relationships, and love. Notably, the group has also released four different music videos for their single Attention.

Reportedly, the K-pop band consists of five members namely Hyein, Haerin, Hanni, Danielle, and Minji. Seemingly, Hyein is the youngest member of the group, meanwhile, Hani and Manji are the eldest. Their self-titled debut album consists of four tracks namely Hurt, Hybe Boy, Attention, and Cookie. The music album is all set to be released digitally on August 1. However, fans of the band will have to wait until August 8 to physically purchase the album.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here