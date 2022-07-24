HYBE x Min Hee-jin's New K-Pop Group New Jeans Wins Fans Over With Music Video 'Attention', Watch

The entertainment company behind BTS, Hybe launched their 4th generation girl group ‘New Jeans’ and they have already grabbed the ‘Attention’ of K-pop lovers. Hybe x Min Hee Jin’s group was announced recently with a surprise music video ‘Attention.’ Min Hee Jin was a creative director and board member at SM Entertainment. Hybe had earlier launched its sub-label, ADOR, headed by Hee Jin. She joined Hybe in 2019.

While announcing the girl group named New Jeans, Hybe also dropped a music video titled Attention. With a vibrant vibe, the video shows the members having fun and attending a concert. New Jeans consist of five members- one Vietnamese idol and four Koreans. The members are Kim Min-ji, Hani, Danielle, Hae-rin, and Lee Hye-in.

Watch the video here:

The music video has already impressed fans and the comments on YouTube are proof. One user wrote, “No exaggerate concepts, natural makeup, chill music, that’s all I want from Kpop for the summer,” while another wrote, “I’m still not over this, the vibe is so refreshing and nostalgic.” Another comment read, “absolutely love how they went with music first. love how the concept isn’t in your face like most concepts are, very minimal but also very nostalgic. the music is really well made, pop and soul mixed together? very 2000s.”

The video currently has over 2 million views on YouTube. Following Attention, the group also released the music video of their next MV titled ‘Hype Boy.’ They will release their third music video titled Hurt on July 25. The group is also said to be releasing their fourth and final music video titled Cookie on August 1. They will also release their debut Extended Play digitally on August 1.

