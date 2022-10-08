CHANGE LANGUAGE
HYBE's Plea To Trademark 'Borahae' Rejected Because The Term 'Belongs To V Aka Kim Taehyung'
2-MIN READ

HYBE's Plea To Trademark 'Borahae' Rejected Because The Term 'Belongs To V Aka Kim Taehyung'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 20:44 IST

New Delhi, India

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung coined the term 'borahae' in 2016.

The term 'borahae' was coined in a 2016 concert by BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung. Back then, he explained that borahae, meaning 'I Purple You', signifies 'I'll love you till the end of days'.

Fans of the mega-popular South Korean boy band group Bangtan Boys, better known as BTS, would recognise the phrase “borahae” instantly. The phrase, which has become synonymous with the group and their fans worldwide (better known as the BTS ARMY) was coined way back in 2016. After several years of serving as the hallmark of fans’ devotion towards the seven-member band, the term has now popped up in the news in a legal context. Borahae is making headlines now because the Korean Intellectual Property Office recently rejected Hybe Corporation’s attempt to trademark the term for themselves. Hybe owns Big Hit Music, the label that represents BTS.

Hybe filed for a trademark of the term in June last year. The results of the same were declared recently and soon went viral. The application was rejected, with the Korean Intellectual Property Office recognising Kim Taehyung as the creator of the term. Although Kim does not officially own the copyright of the term borahae, he has still been recognised as the creator by the IPO.

Fans remain divided over the entire ordeal. While some are irked that Hybe would try something like this, others have come out in the support of Hybe, pointing out that the trademark would preserve the word for BTS and ARMYs.

The term in question was coined in a 2016 concert by one of the group members, V (Kim Taehyung). He explained that borahae, meaning “I Purple You”, signifies “I’ll love you till the end of days,” since purple (violet) is the color at the end of the rainbow band. The phrase is a portmanteau of two Korean words: “bora” meaning violet, and “saranghae”, meaning I love you.

first published:October 08, 2022, 20:44 IST
last updated:October 08, 2022, 20:44 IST