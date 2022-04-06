Hyderabad Drugs Raid: Telugu Bigg Boss Winner Rahul Sipligunj Breaks His Silence On Being Detained

Rahul Sipligunj was among the 150 odd people detained after a drug-related raid was conducted in a Banjara Hills hotel in Hyderabad over the weekend. Rahul, a singer and the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, was a guest at a party taking place in an upscale pub in the city. Actress Niharika Konidela was also a part of the party and was detained as well. While her father Naga Babu shared a video in which he said that his daughter has been cleared by the police, Rahul is sharing his side of the story.

Speaking with the media, Rahul said he was present at the party with his family and had not consumed drugs. As reported by the Times of India, Rahul told the press, “I went to Pudding and Mink pub along with my family for a birthday party. Cops raided the place at around 2:30 am and when I asked them to let me go, they told me to come to the police station. There were around 50 Task Force officials who took everyone to the police station."

He added that he was briefly interrogated and he cooperated with the cops. “They took my details and let me go. I had no idea about any substance abuse taking place there and I request everyone to refrain from linking me to this drugs scandal," Rahul added. The singer also said that he was ready for medical check-ups to prove his claims.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the task force team scrutinised the pub’s premise for nearly 2 hours before moving all the detainees to Banjara Hills police station for further questioning. The pub owners have been booked for violating guidelines. A senior police officer has confirmed to CNN-News18 that blood samples of 45 detainees have been collected for further medical examination to ascertain whether there has been drug consumption. The raid came amid an intensified drive by the police against the drug menace.

