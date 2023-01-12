“Hyderabad is my second home” says Shaakuntalam Actor Dev Mohan

The trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam was unveiled in Hyderabad at a big event on Monday. According to the trailer’s aesthetics, the movie portrays Samantha at her best ethereal beauty in what appears to be an epic reenactment of a Mahabharata episode. The trailer begins with a picture of a huge land, followed by a voiceover that introduces the audiences to the newborn girl as well as sage Viswamitra and his wife Menaka. The infant is later identified in the trailer as Shaakuntala.

In the following frame, King Dushyant is presented, and he first encounters Shaakuntala in a forest. As the camera pans to Samantha, she appears to in a completely mesmerising look. It’s love at first sight. When Dushyant first meets her, she is covered in butterflies. The role of King Dushyant is essayed by Dev Mohan. Despite being a successful Malayalam actor and model, Dev Mohan’s acting skills as a king have outshined. In the trailer, his grandeur and the way he delivered his dialogues, it has left audiences impressed.

At the trailer launch event, Dev Mohan said that Hyderabad is his second home. He continued, “The support and love of the audiences here is unforgettable.’’ To the utter surprise of the journalists, he spoke this sentence in the Telugu language. Despite being a Malayalam star the actor was speaking the Telugu language fluently. Moreover, the dubbing of the project in other languages has also been completed by him.

Shaakuntalam’s trailer also gives a glimpse into Shaakuntala’s struggle to find true love and the consequences that follow. The movie, which is anticipated to have a big budget, has been helmed by Gunasekhar, who is best known for the epic period drama Rudhramadevi that he made with Anushka Shetty.

Samantha recently stated that this will be her dream project and dream role. She has collaborated for the first time with Gunasekhar.

The movie, which Gunasekhar himself produced on a significant budget, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. On February 17, it will hit the big screen worldwide.

