Hyderabad Police Arrest Woman For Defrauding People, Celebrities of Hundreds of Crores

Hyderabad police have arrested a woman after she reportedly defrauded several people, including celebrities, of hundreds of crores. The police detained businesswoman Shilpa alias Shilpa Chaudhary on Saturday for allegedly receiving the money after having lied to celebrities, businesses, and bankers.

Several celebrities had been reporting to the authorities about her frauds one after another. Following a high number of complaints about Shilpa’s interest enterprises, the police have taken action.

Shilpa and her husband were detained on Friday after police registered a complaint in this regard. The accused profited from links with various Tollywood superstars. It has been revealed that a total of more than Rs 100 crore has been collected. The entire scale of the fraud is unknown. The police anticipate that the probe will yield further information. According to reports, the number of victims is increasing.

According to reports, a lady named Divya told Narsinghi PS that Shilpa had taken Rs 5 lakh from her and not returned it. The police opened a case and detained Shilpa, a resident of Gandipeta Signature Villas, and interrogated her husband, following the victim’s statement. Following that, the police investigated her financial accounts.

Shilpa Chowdhury has set a cap of Rs 200 crore, claiming that she can double or treble the money in a short period while paying greater interest. Shilpa frequently arranges Page-3 parties to profit from Tollywood superstars and other big names.

According to reports, she defrauded numerous celebrities. Trusting her, they thought she would pay high interest on black money while simultaneously converting it to white money. At least three Tollywood actors are said to be involved.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.