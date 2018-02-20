English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hyderabad Police Issue Notice to Oru Adaar Love Director for Hurting Sentiments
Two days ago, a notice was issued to the director under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking his reply within 15 days, a police officer said. Under the section, a police officer can call a person for questioning with regard to a case under investigation.
Two days ago, a notice was issued to the director under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking his reply within 15 days, a police officer said. Under the section, a police officer can call a person for questioning with regard to a case under investigation.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have sent a notice to the director of the upcoming Malayalam film "Oru Adaar Love", seeking his reply in a case lodged against him for 'hurting religious sentiments'.
Some local persons had lodged a complaint that lyrics of the song `Manikya Malaraya poovi' in the Omar Lulu-directed film hurt the sentiments of Muslims. Police registered a case against Omar Lulu on February 14 under section 295A of the IPC (hurting religious sentiments).
Two days ago, a notice was issued to the director under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking his reply within 15 days, a police officer said. Under the section, a police officer can call a person for questioning with regard to a case under investigation.
"As part of the investigation, a notice has been sent to the director seeking his reply," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Falaknuma division) Syed Fayaz told PTI today.
A clip from the song, featuring Priya Prakash Varrier, has gone viral on social media.
Police had earlier said they would also consult Muslim clerics for the purpose of probe. On February 15, city-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamiahad issued a 'fatwa', demanding that government remove the song, following a complaint alleging that it hurt Muslim sentiments.
Also Watch
Some local persons had lodged a complaint that lyrics of the song `Manikya Malaraya poovi' in the Omar Lulu-directed film hurt the sentiments of Muslims. Police registered a case against Omar Lulu on February 14 under section 295A of the IPC (hurting religious sentiments).
Two days ago, a notice was issued to the director under section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking his reply within 15 days, a police officer said. Under the section, a police officer can call a person for questioning with regard to a case under investigation.
"As part of the investigation, a notice has been sent to the director seeking his reply," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Falaknuma division) Syed Fayaz told PTI today.
A clip from the song, featuring Priya Prakash Varrier, has gone viral on social media.
Police had earlier said they would also consult Muslim clerics for the purpose of probe. On February 15, city-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamiahad issued a 'fatwa', demanding that government remove the song, following a complaint alleging that it hurt Muslim sentiments.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sameeksha
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street