Hyderabad Traffic Police Share Video From Balakrishna's Akhanda to Spread Awareness

Hyderabad traffic police, known for its witty tweets to create awareness through Tollywood pictures and video, has now shared a scene from the Akhanda movie. The traffic police have shared a scene from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal-starrer Akhanda and it has gone viral. In the scene from the movie, Balakrishna saves Pragya from a head injury while driving a car. He later advises her to put on the seat belt to avoid such incidents.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Hyderabad traffic police thanked the makers of the hit movie Akhanda for promoting road safety. The traffic police also asked people to wear seat belts while travelling in a car.

The 17-seconds video shared on Sunday has received over 8,300 likes. It has been viewed over 93,000 times on Twitter.

Action drama Akhanda was released in theatres on December 2, 2021. It was released on Disney+ Hotstar on January 21, 2022. After becoming a blockbuster at the box office, Akhanda is creating new records on OTT. Within 24 hours of its release, it turned out to be one of the most-watched Telugu films on OTT.

The makers also celebrated 50 days of Akhanda’s theatrical release before it was released on the digital platform. According to the makers of Akhanda, the film will have its world television premiere on February 27, 2022, on Star Maa.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal, the film also starred Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Nithin Mehta, Poorna, Subbaraju, Avinash, Sravan, Prabhakar, Deshna Javaji and Viji Chandrasekhar in the supporting roles.

Akhanda was helmed by Boyapati Srinu and was produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. The film also marked the third collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati after Simha (2010) and Legend (2014).

