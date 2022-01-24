Hyper Aadi's 'Double-meaning Punches' Leave Host Anasuya Awkward, Fans Disappointed

Hyper Aadi is one of the popular comedians on Jabardasth, a Telugu comedy show, hosted by Anasuya Bharadwaj. Actors Mano and Roja are the judges of the comedy show. The Hyper Adi-Anasuya duo has created a unique identity on television and fans love them. However, a promo video wherein Aadi made some remarks on Anasuya for her role in Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise is going viral on the internet.

According to the fans, Hyper Aadi’s comedy is not as funny as it was before. They also think that Emmanuel, a newcomer on the show, is funnier than Aadi now, throwing funny punches and getting lots of love from the viewers.

Some believe that the Aadi is not taking the show seriously hence the below-par performance. But, now his fans are more disappointed after watching the promo in which Aadi is playing the role of Pushparaj and making outrageous remarks on anchor Anasuya. However, Anasuya can be seen maintaining her cool, keeping a big smile on her face. It is also worth noticing that in the past, Aadi has been warned for crossing the boundaries in the show.

Not just that, Allu Arjun’s fans are trolling Aadi for playing the role of Pushpa, saying if he were planning to do such skits, he should step down from the show. In the viral promo, Anasuya can be seen getting awkward because of the double meaning punches by Aadi targeting her role in the movie.

Hyper Aadi is an actor and a standup comedian, who has been seen in many Telugu movies like Mr Majnu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Krack. He rose to fame because of his work in the TV show Jabardasth, from where he came to be known as Hyper Aadi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.