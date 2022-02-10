Hyun Bin And Son Ye-jin Getting Married: Crash Landing On You Actress Calls Soon-To-Be Husband 'First Love'

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have announced that they are getting married. The couple, who began dating shortly after their internationally popular romantic show Crash Landing On You, surprised fans with the news of their wedding on Thursday. Son Ye-jin shared the news of the wedding on Instagram while Hyun Bin shared a handwritten note via his agency Vast, confirming that they will be tying the knot soon.

“I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him," an excerpt of Son Ye-jin’s post read. While fans have been showering the couple with love, a preview of You Quiz On The Block featuring Son Ye-jin was released online showing the actress talking about her first love.

Via Koreaboo, Son Ye-jin was asked the million-dollar question: “As the nation’s first love, who is your first love?” Her answer has us screaming internally! The actress said, “My current love is my first," referring to Hyun Bin.

Having been in the industry for 22 years now, Son Ye-jin hasn’t had a public relationship. The news of her Son Ye-jin dating Hyun Bin also came to light after Dispatch shared the news about their relationship. Son Ye-jin confirmed the news of her relationship with a post on Instagram and soon after her agency MSteam Entertainment issued a statement.

“The two built a friendship through their work, and after their drama ended, they started to meet each other with good feelings, and developed into a relationship. Please look upon them warmly and support them so they can continue meeting each other well," the agency said, as reported by Soompi.

Though Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin’s love blossomed during Crash Landing On You, it wasn’t their first project. The actors had worked together in Negotiation.

