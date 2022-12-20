CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Hyun Bin Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Baby Boy With Son Ye-jin; Debuts New Dad Look
1-MIN READ

Hyun Bin Makes First Public Appearance After Welcoming Baby Boy With Son Ye-jin; Debuts New Dad Look

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 15:30 IST

Seoul

Hyun Bin made his first appearance after embracing fatherhood.

Hyun Bin made his first public appearance on Tuesday after welcoming his son with his wife Son Ye-jin. The CLOY actor not only debuted his new look but also spoke about fatherhood.

South Korean actor Hyun Bin made his first public appearance since he and Son Ye-jin welcomed their baby boy. His agency, VAST Ent, took to Instagram and shared pictures of the Crash Landing On You actor attending the press conference of The Point Men. At the event, the actor not only debut his new look but also spoke about fatherhood.

In the pictures, Hyun Bin was seen sporting a goatee, reminding us of Robert Downey Jr from his Iron Man era. The actor looked handsome as ever in a three-piece suit. Besides talking about the upcoming project, the actor also spoke about welcoming his son.

As reported by the South Korean publication Herald POP, Hyun Bin revealed that the film was shot before he welcomed his son so there hasn’t been any significant difference on the work front. However, he pointed out that he now has an added responsibility which he would to fulfill well. “As the head of a family, I think I just have to do these things well to show the image of a great dad," he said.

We still cannot believe our on-screen favourites are not only married but also are parents, aigo!

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcomed their first baby, a boy, on November 27. “Son Yejin gave birth today to a baby boy. Both the mother and child are healthy," MSteam Entertainment said in their statement at the time. Son Ye-jin announced the news of her pregnancy in June, a few months after they tied the knot.

