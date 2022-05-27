Hyun Bin To Be Immortalised With Madame Tussauds Statue; CLOY Actor's Wax Figure To Tour Asia

South Korean actor Hyun Bin is all set to get a Madame Tussauds statue. The news was confirmed by Madame Tussauds and the actor’s agency, VAST Entertainment. The renowned wax museum shared a video in which the Crash Landing On You star was seen talking about the honour and revealed that his statue will be touring across Asia.

“I’m very honoured to join the Madame Tussauds family and my wax figure will be touring around Asia. Wonder what will my pose be and where will be the first launch location? Follow Madame Tussauds SNS channels to be the first to know!” he said in the video. VAST also shared a picture of Hyun Bin posing with the official from the museum.

South Korean news agency Single List shared more details about the wax statue and its tour. It revealed that the experts travelled to South Korea and spent over three hours just getting his measurements. The statue is reportedly going to be shown in Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Speaking about the process, Hyun Bin said, “The process of making the wax statue, which took a lot of time, was a different experience. I would like to thank the production team for their hard work.”

Hyun Bin recently made headlines for his marriage with Son Ye-jin. The couple, who starred in Crash Landing On You in 2020, dated for over a year before they announced their wedding in February this year. They tied the knot in March. The ceremony was private, with only family and friends attending it. They later shared a few breathtaking pictures from the ceremony. The couple travelled to the US for their honeymoon.

On the work front, Hyun Bin has a number of movies in the making. These include Confidential Assignment 2: International, Harbin, and The Point Men.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.