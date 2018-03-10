GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
I Adore Shahid and Admire Him as an Actor: Yami Gautam

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2018, 11:10 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Yami Gautam says she is looking forward to work with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu". The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Yami and the two actors.

"I saw him (Shahid) recently in 'Padmaavat' and he was superb. I have loved watching him in films like 'Udta Punjab', 'Haider', 'Kaminey'. He has always created a new character,
something for which we can't have a reference point. He has put endless amount of hard work as an actor on all these films. I adore him and admire him as an actor. He is a versatile actor," Yami told PTI.

"I have never worked with Shraddha before. She is lovely person, so looking forward to working with her," she added.

Yami, however, did not divulge further details about the Shree Narayan Singh-directed project.

"I am not telling the story. (All I can say) Both Shahid and I are playing lawyers and I can't wait to start the shoot. I am happy the way my character has shaped up. She is a very strong girl."

The first schedule of the film is already complete and Yami will join the cast by March end for the remaining shoot. The actor said the length of the role is not important for her as the character she is playing contributes a lot to the story.

"I don't know how do you measure a cameo and full-fledged part. I look at it as what my character has added to the story, how important it is to the narrative. I know I am playing a strong character. I am excited to create something new which is a social drama on electricity issues faced in small towns,"

