English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Adore Shahid and Admire Him as an Actor: Yami Gautam
"Batti Gul Meter Chalu" marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Ya
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Yami Gautam says she is looking forward to work with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu". The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Yami and the two actors.
"I saw him (Shahid) recently in 'Padmaavat' and he was superb. I have loved watching him in films like 'Udta Punjab', 'Haider', 'Kaminey'. He has always created a new character,
something for which we can't have a reference point. He has put endless amount of hard work as an actor on all these films. I adore him and admire him as an actor. He is a versatile actor," Yami told PTI.
"I have never worked with Shraddha before. She is lovely person, so looking forward to working with her," she added.
Yami, however, did not divulge further details about the Shree Narayan Singh-directed project.
"I am not telling the story. (All I can say) Both Shahid and I are playing lawyers and I can't wait to start the shoot. I am happy the way my character has shaped up. She is a very strong girl."
The first schedule of the film is already complete and Yami will join the cast by March end for the remaining shoot. The actor said the length of the role is not important for her as the character she is playing contributes a lot to the story.
"I don't know how do you measure a cameo and full-fledged part. I look at it as what my character has added to the story, how important it is to the narrative. I know I am playing a strong character. I am excited to create something new which is a social drama on electricity issues faced in small towns,"
Also Watch
"I saw him (Shahid) recently in 'Padmaavat' and he was superb. I have loved watching him in films like 'Udta Punjab', 'Haider', 'Kaminey'. He has always created a new character,
something for which we can't have a reference point. He has put endless amount of hard work as an actor on all these films. I adore him and admire him as an actor. He is a versatile actor," Yami told PTI.
"I have never worked with Shraddha before. She is lovely person, so looking forward to working with her," she added.
Yami, however, did not divulge further details about the Shree Narayan Singh-directed project.
"I am not telling the story. (All I can say) Both Shahid and I are playing lawyers and I can't wait to start the shoot. I am happy the way my character has shaped up. She is a very strong girl."
The first schedule of the film is already complete and Yami will join the cast by March end for the remaining shoot. The actor said the length of the role is not important for her as the character she is playing contributes a lot to the story.
"I don't know how do you measure a cameo and full-fledged part. I look at it as what my character has added to the story, how important it is to the narrative. I know I am playing a strong character. I am excited to create something new which is a social drama on electricity issues faced in small towns,"
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irani Cup: R Ashwin to Replace Injured Ravindra Jadeja
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
-
- Janhvi Kapoor And Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Photos Post Sridevi's Untimely Death
- Designer Raghavendra Rathore on Bandhgalas for Women and Reviving the Iconic Outfit