'I Aint Classy': Varun Dhawan Confesses Altaf Raja's Tum To Thehre Pardesi is His Favourite Song

Altaf Raja's Tum To Thehre Pardesi, which came out in the mid-'90s, was not just a song, it was a phenomenon. The song was a hit among the masses and probably still holds huge nostalgic value for many, including actor Varun Dhawan, who confessed that it is his all-time favourite song.

The actor shared a video of him dancing to the song in his gym with a friend. Varun passionately sings along and seems to remember every line by heart. He also admitted that it wasn't exactly a classy choice of song, but it is his favourite nevertheless.

"Tum to thehre pardesi. My all time favourite song. I ain't classy," he captioned the video, which prompted varied comments from a lot of B-Towners.

Actress Taapsee Pannu said, "Can be the only person who can beat my workout playlist." Siddhant Chaturvedi commented, "Oh Ye toh mera waala gaana hai!" Kim Sharma posted, "Shuttttt uppp !! It's my fav song ! Altaf for life." Swara Bhaskar posted a bunch of laughing emojis.

On Thursday, Varun gave a sneak peak into his mother Karuna Dhawan's midnight birthday celebrations. His mother can be seen cutting the cake with her husband director David Dhawan. "Happy birthday ma. Praying for happiness for all (sic)," Varun wrote a caption over the clip. He also shared a picture with his mother and the mother-son duo was all smiles as they posed for the lens.

