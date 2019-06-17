Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I Allowed Anxiety to be My Motivator Instead of Something that Can Threaten Me, Says Chris Hemsworth

During an interaction with the media, Chris Hemsworth said that after having spent some time in the press, he is comfortable about "showing a bit more of himself."

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Allowed Anxiety to be My Motivator Instead of Something that Can Threaten Me, Says Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth arrives at the premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth says he feels more comfortable about showing his real self to the world now, and that is what propelled him to open up about his anxiety woes.

"I think the more comfortable I got just doing press in general over the years and interviews...You feel more comfortable about showing a bit more of yourself," Hemsworth told IANS when asked about his decision to open up about his anxiety issues.

"But for me, it was a part of the journey and being able to talk about what I have learnt. I remember when I started acting, hearing Anthony Hopkins in an interview saying that he thinks that each job will be his last... I found great comfort in that. I was like, maybe there is something which brings anxiety and (is) just part of the process," he added.

Earlier this year, in an interview to an international magazine, the Thor star admitted that he has had his struggles with anxiety, saying "this is the truth to how I'm feeling and who I am, and I'm as vulnerable as anyone else".

In an interview to IANS while promoting his Sony Pictures' project Men in Black: International in Bali, Indonesia, the actor opened up about his decision, and said he wants to use anxiety as a motivator instead of looking at it as a threat.

"(I started) Questioning it all...and allowed it to be motivator instead of something that can threaten you and hold you back," he added.

After blockbuster success as an Avenger in Avengers: Endgame, the actor is back on the silver screen. This time as a MIB agent in Men In Black: International, which was released in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment India on June 14.

The film takes forward the story of the Men In Black franchise, which first came out in 1997 with actors Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the lead.

On Men In Black: International, Hemsworth said, "My initial reaction was ‘How can I re-do it'. It is a little bit daunting to sort of (recreate) something which is beloved...But we weren't remaking it. It is continuation."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram