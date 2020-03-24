I Always Felt Shamita is the Better Looking Sister, the Fairer One, Says Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has recently revealed that she thought she would not get any movies after her younger sister Shamita made her debut in Mohabbatein. The actress also confessed being insecure of Shamita's fair skin.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa said, “I always felt she’s the better looking sister, the fairer one. She’s a better actress and a dancer. So I’ll admit this for the first time on this show that when she debuted, I did feel that nobody would give me work anymore after that,”

Shamita, who took part in the chat with her elder sister, also shared that Shilpa used to pinch her in the crib, when she was a baby. Confirming the same, Shilpa added, "My dad told me that I did feel a little left out in the first year. Shamita was fairer, I had dark complexion so I was going through an insecurity phase in my life. I used to ask my mom, ‘why did you make her fair and why did you made me dark?’ At night when she would be sleeping, apparently I would go and pinch her and make her cry.”

Like any other siblings, Shilpa and Shamita also had their fair share of nasty fights as youngsters. "We used to fight a lot when we were kids. There was a time I have locked Shamita inside daddy’s cupboard. Then, when she came out, she was mata chandalini (laughs). Then we have had huge fights. She and I have fought, I have thrown a sun mica piece at her and there’s a cut on her face,” Shilpa shared.

