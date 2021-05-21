I Always Wanted to be a Pilot, Never Wanted to be an Actor: Arjan Bajwa

The second wave and the ensuing lockdown has affected the careers of several actors whose projects have been put on hold. While actor Arjan Bajwa is using the lockdown period to spend time with family in Delhi, he rues the fact that a bunch of his upcoming projects have been delayed due to the pandemic. While shoot on his upcoming web series with Shruti Haasan has been halted, his plans to get a pilot’s license have been derailed.

Talking about how the second wave has affected work, the actor said, “Everything has been delayed. There were a number of projects that I was supposed to be working on. Some of them have gotten delayed, some have been deferred completely. Some have been lying in limbo, because there is so much of uncertainty about when the shoots will happen, how things are going to be, if the theaters are opening anytime soon, whether people will go to the theaters or not. And then this shocking second wave happened, so everything got affected very badly.”

How does he deal with the whole uncertainty, we ask. “Actors are very tough people. You have to be very tough because you’ve chosen a creative field, it’s not a desk job where you get monthly salary. Touchwood, financially, everything is taken care of, and you are at a certain place and space in your career where you don’t have to worry about money. But at the same time, we’re not used to sitting idle at home. The biggest thing which has been affected by this pandemic is your physical movement, or proximity. We are in a profession where work happens when people get together. So it has really affected everybody’s work scenario,” he says.

Besides work, another project of Arjan’s that has been derailed is his pilot training. “I was supposed to be in California and completing my pilot’s training. I couldn’t go because you need two months at a stretch where you’re completely free and you do your license training. But the Covid situation is such that these things are the least of your priority at the moment. But I always wanted to be a pilot, never wanted to be an actor. So it’s still a very important part of my life, to learn how to fly an aircraft,” he shares.

One of his upcoming projects that have generated quite a buzz is a web series on Amazon Prime Video with Shruti Haasan. Arjan informs, “We’ve already shot most of it. Just about one week of work was left, and because of the lockdown, we had to kind of halt that shoot. But as soon as the lockdown is lifted and the shooting is start, we will complete it. It’s a very intense drama with me and Shruti Haasan in the lead. Mithun Chakraborty is playing a pivotal role in it.”

Arjan’s last big screen appearance was in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, playing Shahid Kapoor’s brother. The film’s success did translate into a lot of offers for him, but things aren’t moving forward at the pace it should have been. “The film is the reason I’ve worked on these two really amazing web series, whether it was State of Seige 26/11 on ZEE5, or this Amazon series. I got a lot of film offers also, but the only thing is right now the Covid situation is not allowing anything to move faster,” he says.

