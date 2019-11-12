I am a Method Actor So I Fall in Love with All the Actors, Jokes Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Marjaavaan. The actor has been linked with his co-star Tara Sutaria, who like him, made her debut with the Student of the Year franchise.

However, both the actors have maintained that they are not dating. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria has been spotted with Aadar Jain on multiple occasions. According to the entertainment website Pinkvilla, during the promotions, Sidharth Malhotra was asked about how and where he met Tara Sutaria, and he recounted his experience.

The actor said that he met Tara at a Diwali party and since both of them had the SOTY connection, they talked about the films. “I remember asking her whether the campus of Saint Teresa college (from Student Of The Year) has become bigger and cooler? Later on, we realised that we are neighbours. I was very excited to know that she’s a trained singer. In this film, however, she plays a girl who is speech impaired,” shared Sidharth.

Recently in an interview with Asian Age, Sidharth was asked why he was linked up with many of his co-stars including Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiara Advani. The actor said, "I am a method actor so I fall in love with all the actors. I am a very friendly person and I am mostly seen in love stories, so some energy of that romance may be seen oozing into real life."

Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri is an intense love story, also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on November 15, 2019.

