I Am a Pledged Organ Donor, Says Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is a pledged organ donor and says he is bearing the giving of life to another.

Big B shared a picture from the sets of the reality quiz-based show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, which he hosts. In the picture, the veteran wears a green ribbon pinned on his suit.

"The distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon .. I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR ! .. bearing the giving of life to another!" he wrote.

The cine icon, who recently battled Covid, also shared a picture where he is seen wearing a face mask on his way to work.

"Chale hum bhaiya, kaam pe, pahene Pangolin mask , pandrah ghante kaam karna hai, yehi hai apna task," he expressed with a dash of instant poetry.

Meanwhile, Big B's stylist on KBC Priya Patil said, "Mr. Bachchan is one of the most comfortable superstars to work with. He is always open to trying new things. When I had introduced him to the tie idea last year, he accepted the theme and I garnered appreciation from many other people, too. This year I am using collar pins and brooches and again, he has been open about it."