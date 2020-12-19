I Am Back: Remo D'Souza Shares Video for Fans After Being Discharged from Hospital

Choreographer-filmmaker choreographer and director Remo D'Souza, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital hereafter suffering a heart attack, has been discharged. The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on the reality show "Dance India Dance" was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on December 11.

Taking to Instagram, D'Souza posted a video and revealed that he is back at his home now. "Thank you all for the love, prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @_adonis_ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends," he captioned the post.

Soon after, his friends from the industry jumped to the comment section expressing their excitement on seeing him back healthy. His DID co-judges and choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur too wished him a speedy recovery. “This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I’m coming to meet u as soon as I’m back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!” Lewis wrote in the comments section, whereas Kapur commented, “So happy ur home stay blessed stay strong stay healthy stay happy always ... live life remo size."

Shraddha Kapoor called Remo a warrior, whereas Tiger Shroff wrote, “Time to come back stronger than ever.”

D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with popular films to his credit. He rose to fame as a choreographer, before making his transition into filmmaking with 'F.A.L.T.U' in 2011. As a choreographer, he has worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On!" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani".

He went on to helm 'ABCD: Any Body Can Dance' (2013), 'ABCD 2' (2015) and 'Race 3' (2018). His last directorial 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, opened earlier this year.

