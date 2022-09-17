“I am Her Biggest Fan”: Kangana Ranaut Praises Sridevi By Sharing Her Dance Video

Kangana Ranaut is currently in news because of her upcoming project Emergency. She is quite active on social media and shares regular updates about her work to stay connected with her fans. Kangana shared a dance video of late actress Sridevi on Instagram story, on September 16, and said that she is the biggest fan of the iconic actress. She shared a clip of Sridevi dancing to the song Kaate Nahi Katate Din Ye Raat from the 1987 film Mr India, in which Sridevi starred opposite Anil Kapoor. In the video, Sridevi is seen dancing in the rain.

Sharing the clip Kangana wrote, “It is beyond me how anyone can be childish, innocent/ funny and yet portray intoxicating feminine seduction. Ufff. I am Sridevi ji’s biggest fan Legend.” She concluded with a heart emoji.

Earlier also the Queen actress praised Sridevi’s portrayal of her funny personality in her films. She had also earlier compared herself to the late actress. In a tweet in February last year, Kangana claimed that she is the only actress to do comedy on screen after Sridevi.

On the work front, Kangana will next be playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her upcoming project Emergency. She is also directing and producing this film. This will be her second directorial venture after Manikarnika.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the film is in full swing. The actress has also shared a few glimpses from the sets of her forthcoming film. She posted a series of photographs showcasing the hard work of her team members on her Instagram story. She also recently revealed the first look of her character of Indira Gandhi.

Along with Kangana Ranaut, the movie will also feature Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan. Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Choudhary, Vishak Nair, and Milind Soman are playing pivotal roles in the movie.

