'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images

Celebrities including Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi, Gul Panag, Vishal Dadlani, Badshah, and Radhika Apte, among others have taken to sharing images of themselves holding up a sign with the same message.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
I AM HINDUSTAN
I AM ASHAMED
#JUSTICEFOROURCHILD
8 YEARS OLD GANGRAPED!
MUDERED IN DEVISTAN TEMPLE
#KATHUA

The message is stark, its intent unmistakable. Even as large sections of the country unite in collective outrage over the Kathua rape case, which saw an 8 year-old child brutalized in a temple and murdered, celebrities added their substantial voices to the growing din, which is demanding justice for the slain.

The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from a spot near her house on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area. A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.

Since then, even as netas and religious extremist groups predictably try to spin a conspiracy in order to gain political expediency, the general public is infuriated, expressing their shock, disbelief and anger out to the wide world. They're not alone. Celebrities including Konkona Sen Sharma, Kalki Koechlin, Huma Qureshi, Gul Panag, Vishal Dadlani, Badshah, and Radhika Apte, among others have taken to sharing images of themselves holding up a sign with the above message, in an attempt to call for justice.

Celebrities had already taken to their various social media handles to express their outrage over the heinous crime, and now seem to be uniting under the same basic message: I am Hindustan, I am Ashamed!



