English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World: Anushka Sharma
For Anushka Sharma, husband Virat Kohli isn't just the greatest batsman alive, he is the greatest man in the world.
Virushka got married in Italy’s Tuscany on December 11, 2017. (Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)
Loading...
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in love and they make sure the world knows it. From blowing kisses to posting loved-up images on social media and expressing their feelings for each other on public platforms, the two are #couplegoals.
Taking the trend forward, Anushka recently said at a promotional event for her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga that she was married to the greatest man alive.
When the host of the event said Anushka had married the greatest batsman alive, the 30-year-old corrected him by saying, "I am married to the greatest man in the world."
When asked if he was a cricket fanatic, her co-star in the film, Varun Dhawan, said, "Yes, I am but I control myself. Anushka, yaar aaj toh baat kara do.. I am never going to do that."
Earlier this week, fans started chanting Kohli’s name in Jaipur where Anushka and Virat had gone to launch Sui Dhaaga’s first song Chaav Laaga. In response, the actor laughingly said, “Jee haan haan.. Sabko unse (Virat Kohli) prem hai, Mujhe bhi hai... Sabko unki yaad aa rahi hai, mujhe bhi aa rahi hai...”
Team India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli is currently in the UK for India's Test match against England.
Virushka had a fairy-tale wedding in Italy’s Tuscany on December 11, 2017.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28. She will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.
Taking the trend forward, Anushka recently said at a promotional event for her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga that she was married to the greatest man alive.
When the host of the event said Anushka had married the greatest batsman alive, the 30-year-old corrected him by saying, "I am married to the greatest man in the world."
When asked if he was a cricket fanatic, her co-star in the film, Varun Dhawan, said, "Yes, I am but I control myself. Anushka, yaar aaj toh baat kara do.. I am never going to do that."
Earlier this week, fans started chanting Kohli’s name in Jaipur where Anushka and Virat had gone to launch Sui Dhaaga’s first song Chaav Laaga. In response, the actor laughingly said, “Jee haan haan.. Sabko unse (Virat Kohli) prem hai, Mujhe bhi hai... Sabko unki yaad aa rahi hai, mujhe bhi aa rahi hai...”
“Jee haan haan.. Sabko unse (@imVkohli) prem hai, Mujhe bhi hai... Sabko unki yaad aa rahi hai, mujhe bhi aa rahi hai...” @AnushkaSharma 💖 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/9RQnOgzarn— 🌚 (@jugheadjasoos) September 2, 2018
Team India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli is currently in the UK for India's Test match against England.
Virushka had a fairy-tale wedding in Italy’s Tuscany on December 11, 2017.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28. She will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alastair Cook Gets Guard of Honour From Team India at Oval
- AB de Villiers Joins Pakistan Super League for 2019 Season
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- Gavaskar Reminds Shastri of India's Past Overseas Record
- Facial Recognition For Surveillance: When Your Identity Relies on a Software Algorithm?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...