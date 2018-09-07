I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World: Anushka Sharma

“Jee haan haan.. Sabko unse (@imVkohli) prem hai, Mujhe bhi hai... Sabko unki yaad aa rahi hai, mujhe bhi aa rahi hai...” @AnushkaSharma 💖 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/9RQnOgzarn — 🌚 (@jugheadjasoos) September 2, 2018

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in love and they make sure the world knows it. From blowing kisses to posting loved-up images on social media and expressing their feelings for each other on public platforms, the two are #couplegoals.Taking the trend forward, Anushka recently said at a promotional event for her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga that she was married to the greatest man alive.When the host of the event said Anushka had married the greatest batsman alive, the 30-year-old corrected him by saying, "I am married to the greatest man in the world."When asked if he was a cricket fanatic, her co-star in the film, Varun Dhawan, said, "Yes, I am but I control myself. Anushka, yaar aaj toh baat kara do.. I am never going to do that."Earlier this week, fans started chanting Kohli’s name in Jaipur where Anushka and Virat had gone to launch Sui Dhaaga’s first song Chaav Laaga. In response, the actor laughingly said, “Jee haan haan.. Sabko unse (Virat Kohli) prem hai, Mujhe bhi hai... Sabko unki yaad aa rahi hai, mujhe bhi aa rahi hai...”Team India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli is currently in the UK for India's Test match against England.Virushka had a fairy-tale wedding in Italy’s Tuscany on December 11, 2017.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28. She will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.