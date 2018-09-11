English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I am Paid Well by Mainstream Cinema, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of Nandita Das' Manto.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he doesnt care about any of the trappings of showbiz.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Hollywood Reporter has called you handsome and compared you with Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni?
A: To be called handsome by one of the most authoritative publications on American cinema, is something I value. I have never been called handsome in my own country, not by the people I know, not by critics who love my work. So it's a great kick.
As for being compared with Marcello Mastroianni... Oh, my God! He is such a brilliant actor, so skilled and with such a riveting screen presence. When I'd see him perform in the films of (director) Vittorio de Sica, I'd wonder how that level of naturalism can be achieved in a performance.
Q: You are getting there. Your performance in "Manto" is something Marcello Mastroianni would have recognised.
A: I've tried to keep my interpretation of Saadat Hasan Manto as quiet, restrained and controlled as possible. Manto never raises his voice. Yet he never has a problem getting in people to listen to him. The louder we speak the more we expose our insecurities about losing our identity. We Indians speak too loudly.
Q: Like Marcello Mastroianni, you never have to raise your voice to be heard?
A: You know, I was in Rome for one-and-a-half months shooting for my friend Tannishtha Chatterjee's film. And I visited the museum devoted to Marcello Mastroianni. Just to see all the artifacts from his films, to savour and experience his life, was a tremendous high for me. Where are the museums for our great actors like Ashok Kumar and Dev Anand?
Q: Who are the other actors you admire?
A: I don't admire actors. I admire performances. I saw this Hong Kong film 'In The Mood For Love'. And I was blown away by Tony Leung's performance, I thought Michael Keaton was mindblowing in 'Birdman'. But my favourite performance is Leonardo DiCaprio's in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'. He played the character as wildly as possible not bothering about pitch and rhythm. I like that sense of unpredictability in the performance.
Q: You constantly strive for it?
A: I do. I don't care about any of the trappings of showbiz. I wouldn't say I don't care about the money. But that comes from the big commercial films. The money I make doing 'Genius' empowers me to do 'Manto' which I did for free.
Q: Do you get get enough money in commercial films?
A: Our film industry knows your exact value and they pay you the amount you deserve. Not a penny more not a penny less. So yes, I'd say I am paid well by mainstream cinema.
Q: How do you choose from the dozens of offers every week?
A: I sit with my team over every offer. We look at my character and the set-up. The main criteria is to find areas that the characters take me into. They have to be places I haven't visited before. I won't repeat myself.
Q: But the series of sociopaths' character you played were in the same genre?
A: But you can't compare the sociopath in 'Raman Raghav 2.0' with the one in 'Monsoon Shootout'. They were all different, though dark characters.
Q: You mentioned shooting with Tannishtha in Rome. How was that experience?
A: Very very liberating. I was in Rome and shooting at a stretch for the film without interruptions. That's how I want to shoot. One film at a time. There will be no overlapping. I like to surrender myself completely to my character. You will never see me using my phone on the sets. I keep away from all distractions while shooting even if it means offending someone like you who feels I've changed.
Q: Tannishtha is your second female director in a row after Nandita Das. Is it any different shooting with a female director?
A: Now there is a third female director Debamitra Haasan with whom I'm doing a light-hearted rom-com 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. It's no different at all from shooting with male directors. Once you are in front of the camera, the gender of the director becomes irrelevant. The instructions he or she gives is all that matters.
Q: You are being praised like no other actor in living memory. Doesn't it make you vain?
A: I don't sit and think about the praise. I just move on from one role to another looking for new challenges. I love looking for nuances in my characters.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Hollywood Reporter has called you handsome and compared you with Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni?
A: To be called handsome by one of the most authoritative publications on American cinema, is something I value. I have never been called handsome in my own country, not by the people I know, not by critics who love my work. So it's a great kick.
As for being compared with Marcello Mastroianni... Oh, my God! He is such a brilliant actor, so skilled and with such a riveting screen presence. When I'd see him perform in the films of (director) Vittorio de Sica, I'd wonder how that level of naturalism can be achieved in a performance.
Q: You are getting there. Your performance in "Manto" is something Marcello Mastroianni would have recognised.
A: I've tried to keep my interpretation of Saadat Hasan Manto as quiet, restrained and controlled as possible. Manto never raises his voice. Yet he never has a problem getting in people to listen to him. The louder we speak the more we expose our insecurities about losing our identity. We Indians speak too loudly.
Q: Like Marcello Mastroianni, you never have to raise your voice to be heard?
A: You know, I was in Rome for one-and-a-half months shooting for my friend Tannishtha Chatterjee's film. And I visited the museum devoted to Marcello Mastroianni. Just to see all the artifacts from his films, to savour and experience his life, was a tremendous high for me. Where are the museums for our great actors like Ashok Kumar and Dev Anand?
Q: Who are the other actors you admire?
A: I don't admire actors. I admire performances. I saw this Hong Kong film 'In The Mood For Love'. And I was blown away by Tony Leung's performance, I thought Michael Keaton was mindblowing in 'Birdman'. But my favourite performance is Leonardo DiCaprio's in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'. He played the character as wildly as possible not bothering about pitch and rhythm. I like that sense of unpredictability in the performance.
Q: You constantly strive for it?
A: I do. I don't care about any of the trappings of showbiz. I wouldn't say I don't care about the money. But that comes from the big commercial films. The money I make doing 'Genius' empowers me to do 'Manto' which I did for free.
Q: Do you get get enough money in commercial films?
A: Our film industry knows your exact value and they pay you the amount you deserve. Not a penny more not a penny less. So yes, I'd say I am paid well by mainstream cinema.
Q: How do you choose from the dozens of offers every week?
A: I sit with my team over every offer. We look at my character and the set-up. The main criteria is to find areas that the characters take me into. They have to be places I haven't visited before. I won't repeat myself.
Q: But the series of sociopaths' character you played were in the same genre?
A: But you can't compare the sociopath in 'Raman Raghav 2.0' with the one in 'Monsoon Shootout'. They were all different, though dark characters.
Q: You mentioned shooting with Tannishtha in Rome. How was that experience?
A: Very very liberating. I was in Rome and shooting at a stretch for the film without interruptions. That's how I want to shoot. One film at a time. There will be no overlapping. I like to surrender myself completely to my character. You will never see me using my phone on the sets. I keep away from all distractions while shooting even if it means offending someone like you who feels I've changed.
Q: Tannishtha is your second female director in a row after Nandita Das. Is it any different shooting with a female director?
A: Now there is a third female director Debamitra Haasan with whom I'm doing a light-hearted rom-com 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. It's no different at all from shooting with male directors. Once you are in front of the camera, the gender of the director becomes irrelevant. The instructions he or she gives is all that matters.
Q: You are being praised like no other actor in living memory. Doesn't it make you vain?
A: I don't sit and think about the praise. I just move on from one role to another looking for new challenges. I love looking for nuances in my characters.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper to Score Ton in England
- 'My Country Decriminalised Homosexuality in 1791': A Queer French Woman's Dating Experience in India
- The Upcoming Apple iPhones Are Already Up For Pre-Orders
- Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
- Swara Gives Befitting Reply to Troll for Tagging Her Father in Her Controversial Scene
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...