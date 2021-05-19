movies

News18» News»Movies»'I Am Proud.' Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-binary
1-MIN READ

'I Am Proud.' Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-binary

Image Source: IANS

Pop-star Demi Lovato recently came out as Non-binary and said that their pronouns are they/them.

Singer Demi Lovato revealed on Wednesday they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after self-reflective work.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary," Lovato announced on Twitter and in an accompanying video, adding they will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.

Lovato said they picked gender-neutral pronouns as this best represents the fluidity. “I feel in my gender expression."

They added, “I’m doing this for those out there that havent been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."

The singer behind such hits as Sorry Not Sorry, Heart Attack and Stone Cold recently shared their personal struggles with mental health and addiction in a YouTube documentary, which followed their journey prior to and following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

first published:May 19, 2021, 18:51 IST