'I am Proud of What They Are Doing': Ranveer Singh on Massive Success of South Films

The massive success of South Indian films such as RRR, Pushpa: The Rise and most recently KGF: Chapter 2 has sparked a debate even in Bollywood about what makes these ventures so much popular across India. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the latest to have forayed into this debate.

In his recent interview with Bollywood Life, the ’83 actor said, “I saw Pushpa, I don’t know Telugu. I saw RRR, I don’t know that language - but I was completely impressed with these films and creativity."

“All I can say is that I can appreciate the excellence of the craft seen in these films. And I’m really proud of how well they’re doing. They are well-liked and accepted by all types of audiences. I am very proud of this because I have not seen such films in other places.

“It’s all yours, man. Indian cinema is one," the actor concluded. In his recent interview, Ranveer also cited the example of cross-border hits such as Parasite and Narcos and said that it was a good thing that South Indian films were doing well across the country and the world.

Ranveer’s words were preceded by a heated debate over the status of Hindi. Not long ago, Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, in a tweet, said that Hindi was not India’s national language. It was Ajay Devgn then who reacted sharply and backed Hindi as the national language of India.

Meanwhile, south films have been dominating the domestic and international market for quite some years now. Recently, Kannada actor Yash Starrer KGF Chapter 2 was released and is still making waves at the Hindi box office.

In April this year, SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 performed brilliantly in India as well as the overseas market.

