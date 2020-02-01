Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I am Surprised That I was in Roadies, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor expressed his suprise on being a part of the reality show 15 years back and which now is in it's 17 season. Ayushmann was the winner of Roadies Season 2.

IANS

Updated:February 1, 2020, 9:47 AM IST
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana looks back at his Roadies days with some amusement and surprise, and says he is glad that the adventure reality show is still popular among he youngsters.

"I am really surprised ki 15 saal pehle main ‘Roadies' mein tha (I am really surprised that I was in ‘Roadies' 15 years ago), and it's the 17th season now," Ayushmann said.

"I am glad that uski TRP itni badi later on. (I am glad that the show has garnered TRP). I am really proud of Rannvijay (Rannvijay Singha) that he is taking it forward so well. I am a huge fan of Raftaar. Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinappa and Prince -- all are my old friends. I always wish the best of luck to them," he added.

Asked if he would like to be a part of the show again, Ayushmann said: "Kaash."

The 17th season of "Roadies" is titled "Roadies Revolution". The show will go on air on February 15 on MTV.

Ayushmann will next be seen in Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, where he plays a gay character. The actor was recently made a major bloomer when he expressed his happiness on same-sex marriages being legalized in India, which had left the fans shocked and annoyed.  

while speaking to the press on Tuesday had stated, "We are really proud that we are supporting the community. Our country is very progressive that it legalized same-sex marriages."

However, he later owned up to the mistake with an apology on twitter. His tweet read, "A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India."

The film's cast includes Ayushmann, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta among others. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on February 21.

