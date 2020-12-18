I Am Taking It Slow: Abhishek Banerjee On Life Post 'Pataal Lok'

Mumbai: His performance as hot-headed killer Hathoda Tyagi in web series Pataal Lok has earned him accolades as well as numerous acting offers, but actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee says he is not getting swayed by the success and is carefully choosing projects. Banerjee, whose filmography includes hits like Stree and Dream Girl, Bala, said post the Amazon Prime Video show’s premiere, he went through a lot of scripts but didn’t feel an attachment to any of the stories until the streaming platform’s anthology “Unpaused” was offered to him. When something good happens, people want to work with you. But I am taking it slow,” Banerjee told .