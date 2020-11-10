I am Very Attached to Rupali Ganguly, Says Anupamaa Actor Paras Kalnawat

Actor Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in the show Anupamaa, said in a recent interview that he calls the lead actress of the show, Rupali Ganguly, as ‘mother’ on the sets.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “I won’t say that playing Samar was difficult because I believe Samar’s happiness and joy and angst is something I can relate to as Paras, so everything comes naturally. I have grown as an actor since day 1 on this set.”

The actor added, “It is not a difficult task because I put in every emotion naturally and with Rupali ma’am, everything happens naturally, I call her mummy on sets as she is like my mom and I am very attached to her. She also treats me like her son, she calls me an elder version of Rudranksh (her son).”

Anupamaa also stars actor Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead role opposite Rupali. The former plays Anupmaa’s husband Vanraj in the show.

Meanwhile, the show, which was launched in July 2020 has been enjoying the top spot on TV since then. Anupamaa, who has been cheated by her husband Vanraj, will now move out of the house and earn some money and become independent.