I am Very Sad for the Cast and Crew of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Says Ritvik Arora

Actor Ritvik Arora, who played the original Kunal Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, expressed shock over the show going off-air. The show is wrapping up to make way for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, “After hearing the news of the show going off air and fans demanding an extension on social media, I called Kavveri Priiyam (who was paired opposite him on the show). She was heartbroken. I could identify with her emotions. I tried to pacify and motivate her. Of course, I am very sad for the cast and crew of YRHPK. We were passionate about the show and gave it our all. I wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

Ritvik was replaced by Avinash Mishra in the show. “I don’t want to get into kya ho sakta tha aur kya nahi (what could have happened or what couldn’t), because what happened, has happened. I followed the show for a while and I must say that Avinash did an incredible job as Kunal.”

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma in the lead roles.

Rupal Patel, who is also a part of the show will next be seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Besides her, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also reprise her role from the previous season in the show.