I am Wary of Interacting with People on Social Media: Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti hit the big time on television with an immensely popular role in the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. His portrayal of Arnav Sing Raizada in the romantic drama series kicked off a crazy fandom that persists even today. Despite being such a popular television actor, Barun has developed the image of a recluse, someone who isn’t hogging the limelight at all times.

Social media is a huge platform for actors to interact with fans, but Barun has gotten onto it only recently. The actor started his own Instagram page about a week ago.

When asked about his reluctance to be more accessible, Barun explained, “I don’t intend to create any barriers or walls, it’s just that I have always felt that being forthcoming can be offensive sometimes. I want to be in control in welcoming people, but I don't want to offend anyone. So that's what people perceive as reticent. But I am also wary of starting relationships or conversations. I tend to gauge and figure what a person likes, or what kind of conversation the person wants to have, because of my own reasons. I don't want to hurt people.”

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon aired about 10 years ago, but the craze hasn’t faded. Barun now gets to see some of it firsthand on social media.

“The love of people has constantly grown, people are very proud of what I've done. I think they perceive me as volunteer representative for the regular people. Even in the industry, I've done more diverse stuff and wherever I've gone, people have liked me,” he said.

The actor has also seen success on the OTT space in the recent past with Asur and Halahal. His next web project, a thriller series called The Missing Stone, is out now on MX Player. The show was shot right after the lockdown reopened, and Barun says they had to shoot amid a lot of restrictions.

“I was very reluctant to step out for work and put my family at risk, so I was looking for a project that was safe. The plan for this show was to travel to a resort in Kolhapur as a team and quarantine for 5 days before starting to shoot. The whole show was shot in one resort. Everyone was confined to its premises,” he said.

Despite finding fame with a romantic drama series, Barun’s OTT choices have been more in the thriller space. Talking about his favourite genre, the actor said, “I really like thrillers, because that ‘aha’ moment comes only when the writers write it more intelligently than the people who imagined it. So I really like being part of thrillers, but at the same time, I think for actors the most satisfying genre might be a drama show.”

While The Missing Stone releases today, Barun has a bunch of other projects in the pipeline. We asked him what he is looking forward to in the new year. “Lots of work in 2021, that's what my agenda is. Honestly, 2020 wasn’t depressing for me personally, although it was sad for a lot of people around the world. But 2021 is the year I'm looking forward to the most. I've never looked forward to a year so much in the last one decade of my career,” he concluded.