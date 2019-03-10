English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I am with Natasha Dalal Because She has Her Own Individuality: Varun Dhawan
Varun opened up about his relationship when he appeared on an episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 6. The unseen footage from the episode will air on Star World on Sunday.
Varun with Natasha.
Loading...
Actor Varun Dhawan says he is with Natasha Dalal because she has her own individuality, and he wants to be supportive of her dreams.
"Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality," Varun said.
"That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually," he added.
Varun opened up about his relationship when he appeared on an episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 6. The unseen footage from the episode will air on Star World on Sunday, read a statement.
Looking back, Varun said, "Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together."
"Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality," Varun said.
"That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually," he added.
Varun opened up about his relationship when he appeared on an episode of 'Koffee with Karan' season 6. The unseen footage from the episode will air on Star World on Sunday, read a statement.
Looking back, Varun said, "Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yash Clears the Air Regarding Alleged Threat to His Life, Says 'Nobody is Trying to Kill Me'
- Here's Why Captain Marvel Is A Befitting Nemesis Of Thanos
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- I am with Natasha Dalal Because She has Her Own Individuality: Varun Dhawan
- War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results