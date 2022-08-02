'I Apologise': Author Chakravarti Sulibele on Tweet Involving Late Puneeth Rajkumar

Famous Kannada author Chakravarti Sulibele is in the eye of a storm for her political tweets, leaving the fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar upset. In his recent tweet, Sulibele targeted Karnataka Chief Minister

Basavaraj Bommai.

He wrote, “MLAs complain that CM not even signs files may be a lack of time. But he has all the time to watch Premier movies and shed tears. During the death of the Movie Actor, he gave his three days to get involved. If not for this outrage, he would have watched VIkrantRona for sure.”

In the above tweet, the movie actor, Chakravarti Sulibele is referring to none other than Puneeth Rajkumar. This has upset Punneth’s fans and supporters. A user commented, “You cannot talk about Puneeth like that. He deserved that respect. Please do not involve your political tweets with Appu.”

Another fan said, “We demand an unconditional apology from Chakravarti Sulibele who involved our Appu in this matter.”

Chakravarti Sulibele then tweeted an apology to Appu fans. Sulibele wrote, “I apologise if many felt that this tweet disrespected Puneeth. I have great respect for him. Please don’t misunderstand this tweet. I apologize if I hurt the fans. As a fan of Puneeth, this is also my duty.”

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar’s last film Gandhada Gudi is scheduled to release on October 28. The news was shared by her wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar on her Twitter handle.

In the movie Gandhada Gudi, the duo travelled extensively to Nethrani, Murudeshwara, and Gokarna. Appu considered this documentary a gift to the people of Karnataka. Moreover, he considered it to be a window into the marine world.

