I Believe In Telling My Words Through Films: Sankha Ghosh

Kolkata: Independent filmmaker Sankha Ghosh, whose ‘Sunyo’ (Zero) was screened at 26th KIFF, believes in “telling my words” through the medium of films even if his film doesn’t get the benefit of distribution network of theatres as a commercial release. Asked how it feels if his film cannot be seen in theatres after the premiere at festivals like Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), Ghosh told reporters on Friday “I have to tell my words nevertheless. I know it will reach out to the people.” Interestingly Ghosh’s 100-minute film ‘Sunyo’, starring all relatively unknown names in the industry, narrates the story of an independent filmmaker who believes in a time which is way too different from the present socio- economic situation.

“I have been making films in this way. Not banking on box office returns. But all my past films have been able to strike the chord with people I had intended to. I hope the same will happen with Sunyo,” Ghosh, who had in past made Atin Ela And Char Adhyay and Kamala Sundari Nachere, said. “If audiences expect to see Subhasree as my heroine, they may ask who is she after seeing my female lead Priyansee on screen in a hall. Maybe Priyansee is not a known face to them. But this is the way we make a film. We don’t believe in the star system. And we will continue to make films in our own way,” he said.

He said making own arrangements to screen the film among the public is an option away from the distribution chain. Told about the example of Rajlakshmi O Srikanto by a fellow director who had himself made screening arrangements of the film in pockets, Ghosh said “maybe we will think about that. But presently there is no such plan. We had organized private shows of all my films in past.” The film’s Indian premiere took place at the KIFF on January 14.

To another question, Ghosh agreed that web has turned out to be a medium for filmmakers to reach out to a sizeable number of people.