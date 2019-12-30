Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

‘I Bounced Back’ from Illness in Papua New Guinea, Says Zac Efron

On his social media accounts, the 32-year-old actor addressed recent media reports that he had been rushed to the hospital in a serious emergency while filming his new reality adventure series, 'Killing Zac Efron'.

Associated Press

Updated:December 30, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘I Bounced Back’ from Illness in Papua New Guinea, Says Zac Efron
Zac Efron

Zac Efron said he has has “bounced back” after an illness while filming a show in Papua New Guinea.

On his Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday, the 32-year-old “High School Musical” actor addressed recent media reports that he had been rushed to the hospital in a serious emergency while filming his new reality adventure series, “Killing Zac Efron.”

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G,” Efron said along with a picture of himself smiling and waving amid a group of local children.

He gave no details on what the sickness had been or what treatment he underwent.

“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family,” Efron said. “Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram