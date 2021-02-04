I Broke Down Several Times on the Set of The Girl on The Train, Says Parineeti Chopra

The international bestseller thriller The Girl On The Train’s Hindi adaptation under the same name is all set to release on Netflix on 26th February. The acclaimed book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016. The Bollywood version stars Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari , Avinash Tiwary and Vatsal Seth. Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets. The Girl On The Train’ trailer was released on Wednesday and has already gone viral within a few hours.

After getting an amazing response on social media, Parineeti Chopra opened up about the film and trailer response, “I’m humbled with the response that I have been getting for my work in The Girl On The Train. I have given my blood, sweat and tears and tapped into the innermost traumatic memories of my life to bring this character to life. I don’t remember how many times I broke down on the sets because I was harnessing memories that I have purposely buried deep inside my mind and heart,” Parineeti revealed .

The actress further said, “I never wanted to see those incidents and issues again but I had to for this film. After reading the film’s insanely brilliant script, I realised that to be able to pull off this character, I will have to reach deep within the crevasses of my buried past and confront a lot of pain of my personal life, to show this girl’s (Mira) character and journey effectively and authentically on screen. This film has taken me to hell and back because it was not easy to constantly think about my past and constantly keep me on edge all the time before doing a shot that was so intensely charged both physically and emotionally. It broke me, several times. but I am happy that my emotional journey to deliver the role effectively on screen is being appreciated unanimously. All the tears I wept, all the long hours of introspection I did, seems to have paid off because people have loved our assets and whatever they have seen of my performance. I can’t wait to show them the film and see their reaction for our labour of love.”