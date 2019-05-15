English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Call Myself 'Gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan,' Says Tiger Shroff Ahead of Dance Film with His Idol
Tiger Shroff will be facing Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next untitled film. The two are supposed to shoot a dance-off together.
Tiger Shroff will be facing Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next untitled film. The two are supposed to shoot a dance-off together.
Loading...
Tiger Shroff insists that his next film is his biggest challenge so far. He will be facing Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next untitled film, and Tiger is excited as well as super nervous about facing the camera with his idol.
He is even more scared of the dance-off that they are supposed to shoot for the film, knowing that his skills will be compared with that of the Kaabil actor. Tiger and Hrithik are among the best dancers in the industry, and the younger actor says that he is both excited and jittery about dancing alongside him.
"I am intimidated by him. My next film is my biggest challenge. I am facing my hero... I call myself 'gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan,' so there is already a comparison there (smiles). It’s an honour for me to stand in the same frame as him. We are yet to shoot the dance-off. It’s too hot right now so we have postponed it. But I am both excited and jittery about it," hindustantimes.com quoted him as saying.
In the film produced by YRF, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru. The untitled film will be a face-off thriller and will be shot around several countries to make it visual and action spectacle for audiences. It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role.
Tiger is also reportedly in talks for a Hollywood action film. Lawrence Kasanoff, producer of the Mortal Kombat series, apparently made a quiet visit to Mumbai and met Tiger to discuss the project.
Meanwhile, the actor is happy with his latest film Student Of The Year 2's opening day performance. The film earned decent numbers over the weekend, but the collections started dipping on Monday. The film has also failed to impress movie critics.
Follow @News18Movies for more
He is even more scared of the dance-off that they are supposed to shoot for the film, knowing that his skills will be compared with that of the Kaabil actor. Tiger and Hrithik are among the best dancers in the industry, and the younger actor says that he is both excited and jittery about dancing alongside him.
"I am intimidated by him. My next film is my biggest challenge. I am facing my hero... I call myself 'gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan,' so there is already a comparison there (smiles). It’s an honour for me to stand in the same frame as him. We are yet to shoot the dance-off. It’s too hot right now so we have postponed it. But I am both excited and jittery about it," hindustantimes.com quoted him as saying.
In the film produced by YRF, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru. The untitled film will be a face-off thriller and will be shot around several countries to make it visual and action spectacle for audiences. It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role.
Tiger is also reportedly in talks for a Hollywood action film. Lawrence Kasanoff, producer of the Mortal Kombat series, apparently made a quiet visit to Mumbai and met Tiger to discuss the project.
Meanwhile, the actor is happy with his latest film Student Of The Year 2's opening day performance. The film earned decent numbers over the weekend, but the collections started dipping on Monday. The film has also failed to impress movie critics.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Play a Power-Hungry, Manipulative Woman in Mani Ratnam’s Film
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Did Varys Try to Poison Daenerys Targaryen in this Scene of 'Game of Thrones'?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results