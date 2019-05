I Call Myself 'Gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan,' Says Tiger Shroff Ahead of Dance Film with His Idol

Tiger Shroff insists that his next film is his biggest challenge so far. He will be facing Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next untitled film, and Tiger is excited as well as super nervous about facing the camera with his idol.He is even more scared of the dance-off that they are supposed to shoot for the film, knowing that his skills will be compared with that of the Kaabil actor. Tiger and Hrithik are among the best dancers in the industry, and the younger actor says that he is both excited and jittery about dancing alongside him."I am intimidated by him. My next film is my biggest challenge. I am facing my hero... I call myself 'gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan,' so there is already a comparison there (smiles). It’s an honour for me to stand in the same frame as him. We are yet to shoot the dance-off. It’s too hot right now so we have postponed it. But I am both excited and jittery about it," hindustantimes.com quoted him as saying.In the film produced by YRF, Hrithik plays Tiger's guru. The untitled film will be a face-off thriller and will be shot around several countries to make it visual and action spectacle for audiences. It also stars Vaani Kapoor in lead role.Tiger is also reportedly in talks for a Hollywood action film. Lawrence Kasanoff, producer of the Mortal Kombat series, apparently made a quiet visit to Mumbai and met Tiger to discuss the project.Meanwhile, the actor is happy with his latest film Student Of The Year 2's opening day performance. The film earned decent numbers over the weekend, but the collections started dipping on Monday. The film has also failed to impress movie critics.