English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Can Now Die Happily After Working With Amitabh Bachchan: Mouni Roy
After making an impressive debut in Gold, Mouni will be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.
Mouni Roy in a still from her debut film Gold. (Image: Youtube Screengrab/Excel Entertainment)
Loading...
Mumbai: Actress Mouni Roy, who made her Hindi film debut with Gold, has said that she can now die happily after working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in her forthcoming film Brahmastra.
"I can die now happily after doing the scenes with him (Amitabh). It can't get better than that for me working with him in a film," Mouni said while interacting with media here as the newly appointed brand ambassador for RSH Global, a personal care company for their new marketing campaign 'Beauty By Nature' on Friday.
Mouni is sharing screen space with Amitabh for the first time in their forthcoming film Brahmastra.
When asked Mouni if Amitabh gave her any acting advice while shooting for the film, she said, "No... he didn't give me any specific advice as such while working because Ayan (Mukherji) used to be there on film sets but I just lost my focus on the day when I was working with him."
"I was just staring at his face thinking that what an opportunity God has given me because he is legendary as we all know so, I feel very blessed and lucky to have worked with him," she added.
After making an impressive debut in Gold, Mouni will be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She also has Made in China in her kitty along with Rajkummar Rao. She will also star opposite John Abraham in "Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)".
When asked Mouni about her work experience with all these actors, she said, "I feel very grateful and lucky to have worked with these people. All of them have been extremely supportive. They all are such giving actors so every day, I thank them and the god."
Reacting on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding, Mouni said, I wish them very meaningful and loveliest journey ahead and they are my favorite couple."
Brahmastra is a fantasy film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It is scheduled to release on Christmas 2019.
The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles.
"I can die now happily after doing the scenes with him (Amitabh). It can't get better than that for me working with him in a film," Mouni said while interacting with media here as the newly appointed brand ambassador for RSH Global, a personal care company for their new marketing campaign 'Beauty By Nature' on Friday.
Mouni is sharing screen space with Amitabh for the first time in their forthcoming film Brahmastra.
When asked Mouni if Amitabh gave her any acting advice while shooting for the film, she said, "No... he didn't give me any specific advice as such while working because Ayan (Mukherji) used to be there on film sets but I just lost my focus on the day when I was working with him."
"I was just staring at his face thinking that what an opportunity God has given me because he is legendary as we all know so, I feel very blessed and lucky to have worked with him," she added.
After making an impressive debut in Gold, Mouni will be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She also has Made in China in her kitty along with Rajkummar Rao. She will also star opposite John Abraham in "Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)".
When asked Mouni about her work experience with all these actors, she said, "I feel very grateful and lucky to have worked with these people. All of them have been extremely supportive. They all are such giving actors so every day, I thank them and the god."
Reacting on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding, Mouni said, I wish them very meaningful and loveliest journey ahead and they are my favorite couple."
Brahmastra is a fantasy film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. It is scheduled to release on Christmas 2019.
The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Latest Pic from Chooda Ceremony is All Things Love; See Here
- Watch Makeup Artist Behind James Cameron's Avatar Turn Akshay Kumar into Beast for 2.0
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Turbo Review: Racing Stripe on a Running Shoe is Just The Start of Awesomeness
- 1st Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale Superbike Worth Rs 51.81 Lakh Arrives in India
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...