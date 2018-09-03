I Can't Imagine My Life Without Ryan Gosling, Says Emma Stone

Fans have worshipped Rayan Gosling and Emma Stone from a long time. The two actors share an incredible chemistry on screen. Crediting their acting and on screen pairing, the two made it to the Oscars nomination list for the best actor and actress for La La Land, and Emma Stone also laid her hands on the coveted Academy Award in the same category.Recently, Emma Stone said that she cannot imagine her life without good friend Ryan Gosling.During a Q&A session at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado Stone said, "He is a dear wonderful friend. I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan. He's such a great person to work with because he's so collaborative and excited about the process. He's taught me a lot about being really generous.""He's so special. It makes me emotional," she added.The duo has starred in a number of films together including La La Land and Crazy, Stupid, Love and she says Gosling has had a huge impact on her life and career, reported E! online.(With inputs from PTI)