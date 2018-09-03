English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
I Can't Imagine My Life Without Ryan Gosling, Says Emma Stone
Recently Emma Stone said that she cannot imagine her life without good friend Ryan Gosling.
Recently Emma Stone said that she cannot imagine her life without good friend Ryan Gosling.
Fans have worshipped Rayan Gosling and Emma Stone from a long time. The two actors share an incredible chemistry on screen. Crediting their acting and on screen pairing, the two made it to the Oscars nomination list for the best actor and actress for La La Land, and Emma Stone also laid her hands on the coveted Academy Award in the same category.
Recently, Emma Stone said that she cannot imagine her life without good friend Ryan Gosling.
During a Q&A session at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado Stone said, "He is a dear wonderful friend. I can't even imagine what my life would be without Ryan. He's such a great person to work with because he's so collaborative and excited about the process. He's taught me a lot about being really generous."
"He's so special. It makes me emotional," she added.
The duo has starred in a number of films together including La La Land and Crazy, Stupid, Love and she says Gosling has had a huge impact on her life and career, reported E! online.
(With inputs from PTI)





