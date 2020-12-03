I Chase Creative Satisfaction: Actor Jisshu Sengupta

Mumbai: Bengali film star Jisshu Sengupta, who has become more active in Hindi films in recent years, says working in cinema of different languages is creatively more satisfying. The 43-year-old Sengupta started his career with Bengali film Shesh Thikana in 2000 and has done an array of movies including The Last Lear, Chitrangada, Noukadubi, Byomkesh Bakshi, Zulfiqar and Posto. He made his Bollywood debut with Shyam Benegal’s National award-winning film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero in 2004.

Sengupta said as an actor, he is chasing creative satisfaction. I do films purely on the basis of the content. I want to do different kinds of films, in different genres and languages. In an art form, you learn everyday if you don’t learn you are finished as an actor. I chase creative satisfaction and it comes from working in different languages, he told .