'I Choose to...': Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Battling PCOS And Endometriosis

Joining the list of celebrities who speak up openly about mental health and other physical ailments, actress Shruti Haasan recently talked about her battle with Endometriosis and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), saying she manages the hormonal illness by eating healthy and getting enough rest for her body.

PCOS, a hormonal condition, causes larger ovaries with tiny cysts on the periphery. Infertility and irregular menstrual periods are among the regular characteristics, as are high levels of the male hormone gonadotropin, obesity, and frequently diabetes.

Endometriosis is an ailment that develops when tissue that normally lines the uterus begins to proliferate outside of the uterus. It can also affect the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Every menstrual cycle, the endometrial tissue typically thickens, degrades, and bleeds.

The 36-year-old actor discussed her “biggest hormonal troubles” while posting a training video from a gym on her Instagram account. Shruti admitted that it was a “difficult” battle but that she had come to terms with the fact that such issues were “natural”.

“Train with me. With my PCOS and Endometriosis, I’ve been experiencing some of the worst hormone problems,” she said.

Shruti discusses how she is coping with the two conditions and stresses the significance of maintaining a good outlook on life and learning coping mechanisms.

“Women know it’s a tough fight with the imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept it as a natural movement that my body goes through to do its best. I say thank you for eating right, sleeping well and enjoying my workout,” she wrote in the caption.

Shruti, dressed in a black tank top and lowers, can be seen working out in a gym in the video she posted, doing everything from yoga to stretches to a variety of bodyweight exercises, cardio, and core strengthening. My body isn’t perfect right now, but my heart is,” she continues. “Keep fit, keep happy and let those happy hormones flow!”

