'I Choose You Over UFC': Varun Dhawan's Birthday Wish for Girlfriend Natasha Dalal is PDA Done Right

Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal is celebrating her birthday today. To make her feel special, the Main Tera Hero actor posted an endearing picture with her on social media.

In the image, Varun and Natasha are seen posing for the lenses arm-in-arm. While Varun sports a shirtless look with bright orange shorts, his ladylove opted for a black summery outfit.

Additionally, the actor submitted another sweet photo in the same post. The picture shows Natasha taking a selfie with her dog with “happy isolation birthday” written on it.

In his sweet wish, the actor admits to choosing Natasha over the assumedly Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

As Varun added the entry to his Instagram timeline, he wrote, “Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc(sic.)”

Early this year, the internet was abuzz with speculations around the couple’s marriage. Several reports claimed that Varun and Natasha might tie the knot in summer of 2020 in Goa. However, the couple or their family members never confirmed the same.

Varun got candid about Natasha in an episode of Karan Johar hosted show Koffee with Karan. He said, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality and, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually”.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Remo D’souza’s, Street Dancer 3D. He will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The movie is an official remake with the same name originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

