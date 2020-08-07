I Could Not Keep My Success, I Had Such a Great Run, Says Chunky Panday

Actor Chunky Panday opened up about his career in Bollywood and how despite being around for 33 years, there were two generations of audience who had forgotten him. In a recent interview, he talked about "saleability" of actors in Bollywood.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he shared his views on the insider-outsider debate in Bollywood. He said that he has been around in the industry for 33 years and came here without a filmy background. He said that he never felt any discrimination. The industry works on talent and saleability as other industries, he said.

The actor who made his debut in the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag, talked about how despite debuting as a solo lead, he eventually went on to play second lead and peripheral characters. Despite his 1993 blockbuster Aankhen with Govinda, work dried up for him.

He said, “Failure is quite easy to handle because no one is looking at you. Success is difficult to keep and not everyone could handle it. I could not keep my success. I had such a great run. By 93-94, it all came to an end and I had to go to Bangladesh and work there. Talent will always want to work.”

He added that ranging from the choices actors made to various star launches in the 90s including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, affected his run. He said that while Bangladeshi cinema welcomed him with open arms, wife Bhavna convinced him to return to India.

He also talked about how children stopped recognising him. “There were two generations who had forgotten me. There was this little kid who came to me and asked my name. I was quite disturbed and I decided consciously that whatever film I do I will win over those children,” he said.

Chunkey will be next seen in Abhay 2, where he will be playing the role of a serial-killer. The web-series also stars Kunal Kemmu in the lead role, along with Ram Kapoor, Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Bidita Bag among others.