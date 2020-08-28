I Deny Rhea's Claim That I've Said Sushant and I Spoke on Phone Post Our Separation: Ankita Lokhande

Actor Ankita Lokhande has put out "certain clarifications" on Instagram, stating that she and her former partner Sushant Singh Rajput had not spoken to each other after their separation, which took place in February 2016.

During an interaction with Aaj Tak, Rhea Chakraborty said that Ankita, in multiple interviews, claimed that she and Sushant were in touch during Manikarnika release, which according to the former was never the case. Rhea had said that Sushant had not spoken to Ankita over the past four years.

Now, Ankita has issued an official statement, saying that she had never claimed that she was in touch with Sushant after their breakup.

"1st of all from beginning till the end Sushant and I were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine," read Ankita Lokhande's statement.

"Neither in any platform, I have ever said that Sushant and I were in touch with each other after our separation. Fact is what I have said while shooting for Manikarnika, Sushant has commented on one of my posters on a friend's Insta post, Mukesh Chhabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way, I replied. So I deny Rhea's claim that I have said we spoke on the phone."

"In fact what I spoke about in the interviews till now, the time Sushant and I were together, he was never in any kind of depression. We saw dreams together for his success and I prayed and he succeeded. This is all I have said. I clearly mentioned if any of the questions were being asked to me about Rhea. My replies were honest that I really don't know her and about their relationship as I was hardly bothered. I only got bothered when someone lost his life and if I was questioned about the time when we were together I will speak honestly and reveal the truth," the statement further read.

Clarifying about her flat, which she earlier shared with former partner Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande said, "About the flat, I have already cleared and family has no different opinion opposite mine. So I still sticking on grounds of truth and accept that I have been standing on the family's side, not Rhea. In the family's knowledge and understanding, she is the one who persuaded him towards his end. And they have chats and proof which can't be denied and overlooked too. So I heard the family's side, stood by it, stick by it till the end."