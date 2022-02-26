‘I Desire to be Divorced’: Kim Kardashian Files Papers in Los Angeles Court

Kim Kardashian has been maintaining her silence on Kanye West’s public efforts to restore their marriage. She has also decided not to react to his social media posts and songs disparaging her and her fiancé Pete Davidson. However, Kim has now requested the judge to disregard Ye’s attempts to delay their divorce and to terminate their marital relationship as soon as possible.

According to NBC, she filed papers in a Los Angeles Superior Court late Wednesday, asserting Ye, who legally adopted the name from Kanye West, has begun adding conditions to the separation that would mean modifying the couple’s prenup agreement and is trying to seek protection measures that are superfluous and based on falsehoods.

Kim, 41, also stated that Ye’s social media posts have brought her “emotional distress," and she wants to “move on" and begin the “healing process."

“I very much desire to be divorced," Kim wrote. According to her, “Mr West’s actions have made it plain that he does not accept that the parties’ marriage has ended. Mr West publicized the parties’ personal communications and disinformation regarding intimate family concerns and co-parenting on social media, causing emotional pain."

Kardashian went on to say that ending her and Ye’s marriage might help him “accept that our married relationship is over and to move ahead on a healthier route that would aid us in amicably co-parenting our children." Notably, Ye, 44, and Kim are parents to four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim requested a divorce in February 2021. She petitioned to be “legally single" in December, which would split the separation procedures into two parts: the first would identify her legal name and marital status, while the second would decide custody of the pair’s four children and financial assets. This month, Ye opposed the division.

Reportedly, Ye has lashed out against his daughter North’s TikTok account after Kim filed for divorce, causing Kim to reply via a public Instagram story.

