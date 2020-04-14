I Did Ask Her If She Was Alright: Saif Ali Khan Recalls Comforting Sara Post Love Aaj Kal Failure

Sara Ali Khan's last release Love Aaj Kal 2 failed drastically at the box office. The film received mostly negative reviews from critics as well as the audience, with many criticisng Sara's acting in the movie.

The film, helmed by Imtiaz Ali, was a reboot of sorts to the director's 2009 romance drama Love Aaj Kal, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

In his recent interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Saif finally opened up on the failure of the new film and also revealed how he comforted his daughter post that.

“I did message her and ask if she’s alright. Of course, it’s a romantic and nice fatherly notion (to hold your daughter’s hand through hardships), but I don’t think it’s really needed. I think she’s quite tough and smart and she gets it. And I told her, ‘you have to go through this’,” said the actor.

When asked as to why Sara chose to do the film, Saif added, “You must have liked something, you might have liked someone; the director or the producer. Not much has to go wrong for it to go wrong... You have to keep working through it.”

Love Aaj Kal 2 is a blend of modern-day and the 90s romance as it simultaneously features two love stories separated by time.

It was Sara’s third film after Kedarnath and Simmba. She will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 remake, alongside Varun Dhawan.